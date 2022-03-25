New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) AAP member Sanjay Singh on Friday suggested that all MPs should contribute Rs 5 crore each from their MPLADS funds to help rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits.

Participating in a discussion in Rajya Sabha on a resolution moved by BJP MP Rakesh Sinha urging the government to establish research foundations at the state and district levels to revive the glorious Indian ancient knowledge tradition, Singh said that more needs to be done than just paying lip service to the plight of Kashmiri Pandits.

"What steps has the government taken in the last seven years to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits? We should discuss that...please pass a resolution in the House, every member should give his MPLAD fund of Rs 5 crore for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. I am ready for that," he stated.

He also attacked the BJP for being a silent spectator to the exodus of pandits from the valley.

"In 1989, when pandits were thrown out of the state, BJP was part of the government. When the pandits were being beaten up and forced to leave, you (BJP) were part of the government and you were silent. History cannot be forgotten, your party member Jagmohan was the Governor of J&K," Singh charged.

He also asked the government to make 'The Kashmir Files' film available on Youtube so that every Indian citizen could watch it.

"There is a lot of talk about a film these days in the country. You discuss that film, that is fine. Movies should be watched and if the movies reflect the truth of the society then it should be encouraged. I demand from the government that the movie 'Kashmir Files' should be free and released on Youtube so that everyone in the country can watch it," Singh said.

He further said: "Show it on Doordarshan, show it 2-3 times but then also I want to add that you should not enjoy the pain and suffering of the people. To take political mileage out of the suffering of the people is not the right thing. It is important to know what steps have you taken to rehabilitate Kashmiri Pandits, share that with the House."

Sinha described Singh's remarks as political while reminding him that he could also have said a lot of unsavoury things about the Congress and other political parties but did not do so as his motive was to discuss the resolution which he proposed in the House.

