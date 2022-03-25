Lucknow, March 25: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh on Friday for the second-consecutive time. The swearing-in ceremony took place a day after Yogi Adityanath staked claim to form government in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

The grand swearing-in ceremony took place at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow and was graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union ministers Smriti Irani, VK Singh, Rajnath Singh among others. Madras High Court Gets Two New Judges After Union Government Notified Their Appointments.

Besides CM Yogi Adityanath, 52 ministers including two deputy chief ministers, 16 ministers, 14 ministers of state with independent charge, and 20 ministers of state. Keshav Maurya was sworn in as the deputy chief minister for the second time despite losing elections from Sirathu. On the other hand, Brajesh Pathak was also sworn in as deputy chief minister, thereby replacing Dinesh Sharma.

Former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya took oath as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government. It must be noted that Maurya is one of only five women who have been chosen to be part of the 52 ministers in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet.

Here's a look at Yogi Adityanath's 2.0 Cabinet:

Cabinet Ministers

Surya Pratap Shahi, Suresh Kumar Khanna, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya, Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaiveer Singh, Dharampal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Anil Rajbhar, Jitin Prasad, Rakesh Sachan, Arvind Kumar Sharma Yogendra Upadhyay, Ashish Patel, Sanjay Nishad.

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

Nitin Agarwal, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Ravindra Jaiswal, Sandeep Singh, Gulab Devi, Girish Chandra Yadav, Dharamvir Prajapati, Aseem Arun, JPS Rathore, Dayashankar Singh, Narendra Kashyap, Dinesh Pratap Singh, Arun Kumar Saxena, Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu.

Minister of State

Mayankeshwar Singh, Dinesh Khatik, Sanjeev Gaur, Baldev Singh Olakh, Ajit Pal, Jaswant Saini, Ramkesh Nishad, Manohar Lal Mannu Kori, Sanjay Gangwar, Brijesh Singh, KP Malik, Suresh Rahi, Somendra Tomar, Anoop Pradhan, Pratibha Shukla , Rakesh Rathore, Rajni Tiwari, Satish Sharma, Danish Azad Ansari, Vijay Laxmi Gautam.

According to BJP sources, the Yogi Adityanath 2.0 government will focus on youth, education, health, women, employment generation and infrastructural development keeping an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha Polls.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 25, 2022 05:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).