Palghar, Aug 28 (PTI) An engineer of a state-owned electricity company was arrested in Maharashtra's Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000, the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Friday.

The accused, Manish Waghela (46), deputy executive engineer of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) was arrested on Thursday, it said.

The Thane unit of the ACB took the action after a contractor lodged a complaint against him.

As per the complaint, the contractor had sought permission for electricity connections in some housing projects in Palghar. However, Waghela demanded Rs 30,000 for clearing it.

The complainant then approached the ACB, which laid a trap and nabbed the accused while accepting Rs 25,000 from him, an official said.

