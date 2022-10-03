Barabanki (UP), Oct 3 (PTI) Property worth more than Rs 2 crore belonging to Dr Alka Rai, who was earlier found to be involved in helping don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari get an ambulance on fake papers, was attached in Mau on Monday, police here said.

Alka Rai had earlier been booked by police after it was found that an ambulance Ansari had used to go to a court for a hearing in Punjab, was registered in Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh.

It was also found that the ambulance was registered in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital located in Mau district and belonged to Alka Rai.

When the matter came to light, police had booked Alka Rai in the Gangsters Act and arrested her, and had also nabbed Ansari's other aides involved in the incident.

Barabanki SP Anurag Vats said that on the orders of the district magistrate, a police team from Barabanki had gone to Mau on Monday and attached Alka Rai's property, including her hospital, worth around Rs 2.67 crore under the Gangsters Act.

Alka Rai is currently out of jail having been granted bail by the High Court.

The SP said that an FIR was registered against Alka Rai in Kotwali Nagar Police Station for buying an ambulance in the name of Shyam Sanjeevani Hospital through fake documents.

The same ambulance was found being used by Ansari for commuting from jail to court in Punjab.

Alka Rai was also booked for illegally amassing movable and immovable property through illegal businesses in cahoot with Ansari and his gang.

The SP said that besides attaching the property, police also seized Rs 1.63 lakh found deposited in a bank account of Alka Rai.

