Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], April 26 (ANI): In view of the ongoing Char Dham Yatra, the Uttarakhand Police Headquarters on Sunday said that multi-layered arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety, smooth movement, and well-organised management of pilgrims visiting the shrines.

As part of these efforts, Superintendent of Police (Rudraprayag), Niharika Tomar, personally inspected the Kedarnath pedestrian route on foot to assess the arrangements on the ground.

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The SP conducted a detailed inspection from Kedarnath Base Camp to Gaurikund, covering key points such as Lincholi, Bhimbali, and Jungle Chatti. During the visit, she reviewed security measures, traffic management, and all aspects related to pilgrim convenience. She also interacted with the police personnel deployed at various locations to gather real-time feedback and issued necessary instructions for improvement.

During the inspection, the SP directly interacted with pilgrims to understand their concerns, suggestions, and overall travel experience. She also held discussions with horse and mule operators to gather feedback on operational management, route handling, and safety-related issues. Officials were instructed to further streamline and enhance arrangements based on this feedback to ensure a smoother experience for all pilgrims.

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She directed all post in-charges to prioritise the safety of pilgrims, ensure smooth movement along the route, and strengthen medical assistance and rapid response systems. Instructions were also given to keep the police force constantly alert and active to provide immediate relief and assistance in case of any emergency.

Additionally, emphasis was laid on effective crowd management and heightened surveillance at sensitive locations.

Notably, following the directions of the Police Headquarters, the SP Rudraprayag has been camping at Kedarnath Dham for the past six days, continuously monitoring the arrangements. The Uttarakhand Police have reiterated that the safety of every pilgrim visiting Kedarnath remains their top priority, with adequate police deployment at all major points along the route to ensure a safe, smooth, and reassuring environment for pilgrims from across the country and abroad.

The Char Dham Yatra, one of the most significant religious pilgrimages in India, formally began on Sunday with rituals across multiple shrines. The annual pilgrimage to Kedarnath Temple commenced with the ceremonial departure of the Panchmukhi palanquin of Lord Kedarnath from its winter seat at Omkareshwar Temple. (ANI)

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