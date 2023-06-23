Mumbai, Jun 23 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy drowned in a school swimming pool in Goregaon in Mumbai on Friday, a police official said.

The incident took place at 12:30pm at Yashodham School and the deceased has been identified as Shardul Arolkar, he said.

"A trainer was present when Shardul drowned. He is a student of Class IX in the same school. There were four trainers and the main one was coaching him at the time. He had been learning swimming for the last six months," he said.

"He was pulled out of water and rushed first to a private hospital and then to a government facility where doctors declared him dead on arrival," the official said.

An accidental death case has been registered in Dindoshi police station in Goregaon East and further probe was underway, the official informed.

