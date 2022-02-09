Mumbai police arrests 90 yrs old man for allegedly murdering his wife, daughter in law (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A 90 years old man was arrested after he confessed to killing his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter-in-law, informed Sanjiv Pimple, Senior Inspector at Meghwadi Police Station on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the senior inspector claimed that the accused, identified as Purushottam Singh, confessed the crime.

Also Read | There Is an Undeclared Emergency, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on PM Modi's Congress Attack in Parliament.

After the arrest, the accused has been sent to three days of police custody for the alleged murder.

"We had arrested Purushottam Singh and sent him to 3-days police custody after confessing to murdering his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter in Sher-e-Punjab Colony, as he was worried about what would happen to them after he dies," Pimple said. (ANI)

Also Read | Mumbai: Decomposed Body of Woman Found in Abandoned Car in Goregaon, Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)