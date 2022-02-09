Jaipur, February 9: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack at the Congress, accusing the party of using Parliament for political gains, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday responded, saying that there is an undeclared emergency in the country.

In a conversation with the media after the Congress' 'Chintan Shivir', Gehlot said, "Today there is an undeclared emergency in the country. Veteran BJP leader L.K. Advani himself was hinted as soon as the Modi government was formed and he came under pressure from the RSS and had to keep quiet."

He added, "Why and under what circumstances did the emergency happen? In fact, after it, out government collapsed, everyone knows about it, what is the point of speaking about it now? "The Rajasthan Chief Minister said, "What is happening in the country today, in which direction the country is going, no one knows." Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests COVID-19 Positive for Second Time.

"Today there is an atmosphere of violence, unrest and mistrust in the country. We are making these allegations against the NDA government, BJP and RSS. On the contrary, Modi ji is saying that we are provoking people. Will we do the work of instigating the workers," Gehlot asked. Congress Throttled Democracy in 1975 and Now Teaching Democracy Lessons BJP, Says PM Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha.

Terming lockdown and demonetisation as the Centre's mistake, he added, "You people have made mistakes, due to which the situation came that there was a sudden lockdown. Suddenly there was demonetisation. Long lines formed in front of banks. Has the Government of India conducted a survey of how many people were killed during demonetisation? The migrant workers had to walk on foot... how many laborers died on the way, is there any data with the Government of India."

