Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 (ANI): The air-conditioned (AC) local services on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kalyan section, began from Thursday onwards.

The Central Railway has decided to run 10 AC local services on the section from today amid covid-19 pandemic.

"We are happy with this service. It is a good step and will be a relief for us in summer," said Gautam, who is a local commuter.

Another commuter Shankar Patil said," This is a good step. We want the rest of the rail services to resume as soon as possible. We are facing a lot of trouble. It takes us long hours to travel from one place to another."

This comes as Maharashtra continues to the worst affected state by coronavirus with 72,458 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)