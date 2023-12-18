Kolkata, Dec 18 (PTI) A youth from West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district has been arrested by a team of the Anti Terrorism (ATS) unit of the Mumbai Police on the charge of passing on "sensitive" security-related information to several countries including Pakistan, an officer said on Monday.

The man who is a construction worker and a resident of Kankramor village in Kaliaganj area also provided certain information to unidentified agencies in Bangladesh, Palestine and Iran, he said.

"The accused was arrested from his residence on Friday morning and then taken to Mumbai on transit remand. The Mumbai Police ATS have questioned him before taking him to Mumbai," the police officer said.

The ATS came to know of the accused while grilling another person who was recently arrested in Maharashtra on similar charges.

The youth had gone to Maharashtra for construction-related work and it was at that time he allegedly got involved in "anti-national" activities, another official said.

"While working in Maharashtra he became a friend of the other arrested person arrested and got involved in the crime. They used to visit the Mumbai dockyard and note down details of the movement of the vessels there. Then they used to pass on the information to agencies abroad," he said.

The youth had several transactions from the one arrested in Maharashtra, the officer added.

