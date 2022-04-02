Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) A 20-year-old bar girl was injured after a man attacked her with a sharp weapon in Charkop in Mumbai's Kandivali suburb, a police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sector 1 on Friday night and the victim and the man are known to each other, he added.

The woman was attacked by a 40-year-old man when she was about to leave for home, leaving her with injuries on the arms, the official said, adding that the victim had been avoiding the man for the last few days.

A case has been registered and efforts were on to nab him, the Charkop police station official said.

