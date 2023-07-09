Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) A 38-year-old biker was killed while two others were injured when a cement mixer truck hit his motorcycle and a stationary van at Chunabhatti on Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai on Sunday, police said.

The deceased biker, Abdul Salam Abdul Rauf Sheikh, was a resident of suburban Govandi. The injured duo included a man riding pillion on Sheikh's motorcycle and the one sitting in the PUC van.

The accident occurred when the cement mixer truck was on its way to Vashi from suburban Sion.

The truck driver has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 304-A (causing death by negligence) and provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, an official said.

