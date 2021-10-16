Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday held a programme to burn an effigy of Ravan symbolising the corruption of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra on the occasion of Dussehra in Mulund area here.

Following this, Mumbai police issued a notice to Somaiya which he refused to accept.

The BJP leader said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar have tried hard to stop and send Mumbai Police illegally to his place but they did not succeed.

"We ultimately succeed in our purpose, whatever Thackrey wants to do he can do. He can put me behind the bars or can send me to Andaman, I don't care," Somaiya told ANI.

"To save 12.50 crore Maharashtra people from this corrupt government, if they send me to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, I will go," he added. (ANI)

