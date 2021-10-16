New Delhi, October 16: A couple of good news will knock the doors of central government employees, who get paid as per the 7th Pay Commission, before Diwali, reports said this week. A piece of good news may come in form of another hike in the rate of dearness allowance (DA). Another festive bonanza is likely to be payment of arrears. In addition, interest money of provident fund may also be available before Diwali. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Likely for Central Govt Employees Before Diwali 2021, DA Rate To Be Hiked This Month.

It has been widely reported that salary of central government employees might increase as the Centre may hike the rate of dearness allowance The rate of DA could be hiked by 3 percent before Diwali, the report said. If it happens, central government employees, under the 7th Pay Commission, will get 31 percent of their basic pay as DA, bringing annual hike between Rs 6,480 and Rs 81,000 based on basic pay. 7th Pay Commission: Good News Regarding DA, DR Arrears Likely Soon, PM Narendra Modi to Take Final Call.

According to another report, Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is likely to take final call on payment of arrears of withheld DA and DR before Diwali. Three increments in the DA rate due between January 2020 and January 2021 had been put on hold. The hikes were restored from July 1 this year, but the Centre had refused to pay arrears. The Indian Pensioners' Forum (BMS) recently urged PM Modi for the payment of DA and DR arrears. PM Modi may take a decision soon.

Interest money can be transferred soon to the bank account of more than 6 crore account holders of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), DNA reported yesterday. The announcement in this regard is likely to be made soon.

