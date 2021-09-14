Mumbai, Sep 14 (PTI) A case of assault has been registered against an unidentified person after a video of a clean-up marshal of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation being beaten up went viral on social media, a police official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon near an eatery in Juhu in the western part of the metropolis, the official said.

"The clean-up marshal was clicking photographs of people violating the mask norm in place for the COVID-19 pandemic. When he went to one of the violators to collect a fine, he was assaulted. CCTV footage etc is being checked to arrest the offender," the Juhu police station official said.

