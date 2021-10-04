Aryan Khan being taken to city court (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 (ANI): Esplanade Court in Mumbai on Monday sent Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) till October 7.

They were accused in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on Saturday night. (ANI)

