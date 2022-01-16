Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) A man was arrested while trying to flee to his native Bihar after allegedly stealing cash and jewellery from his employer's home in Malabar Hill in Mumbai, a police official said on Sunday.

Madan Chowdhary, a resident of Wadala here and a native of Madhubani in the eastern state, had robbed the house where he worked and was held by the Property Cell of the Crime Branch on Saturday, he said.

"He was employed on Thursday and he carried out the theft in the home of complaint Rimpal Zaveri and her husband Suhit on the same day. He committed the act when Rimpal's mother-in-law was alone in the flat," he said.

