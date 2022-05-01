Durgapur (West Bengal) [India], May 1 (ANI): A SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG -945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers on Sunday, said SpiceJet Spokesperson.

However, the flight landed safely at Durgapur airport.

Also Read | Eid-ul-Fitr 2022 to Be Celebrated on May 3 in India as Crescent Moon of Shawwal Not Sighted.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the passengers upon arrival in Durgapur, added the Spokesperson.

SpiceJet expressed its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured. (ANI)

Also Read | Congress Will Bring Back Old Pension Scheme If It Wins 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly Polls, Says Kamal Nath.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)