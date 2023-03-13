Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): A level-two fire broke out inside the Appapada slums in Kurar village in Malad (east) in the western suburbs of Mumbai on Monday.

The flames erupted inside the slums at 4.52pm, following which fire engines and jumbo tankers were pressed into action.

Also Read | West Bengal Weather Forecast: Rainfall, Thunderstorms Likely From March 14, Says Met Department.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the slum in Malad's Anand Nagar area.

However, no injuries have been reported so far. (ANI)

Also Read | Ministry of Education Says Around 9.3 Lakh Out-of-School Children at Elementary Level, Maximum in Uttar Pradesh, More Boys Than Girls.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)