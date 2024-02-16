Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) A foreign national was arrested by the Mumbai unit of the Anti Terrorism Squad in Juhu area allegedly with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, an official said on Friday.

He was held on Thursday near a five star hotel on Juhu Tara road on a tip off, the official added.

"Egve John was arrested with MDMA worth Rs 3.37 crore, while his associate is on the run. While two kilograms of the drug was found on him at the time of arrest, another 250 grams was seized from his associate's home in Nalasopara in neighbouring Palghar district," the ATS official said.

A probe has revealed the accused is a foreigner but has destroyed his passport to hide nationality and criminal antecedents, the official said.

A case under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered and further probe into the peddling network is underway, he added.

