Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Panic gripped dwellers of slum hutments at Govind Nagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar (West) after a landslide in the area on Friday night.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the landslide occurred at 9.14 pm on April 12 at the Himalaya Society at Govind Nagar, Ghatkopar (West).

The officials informed that 10-12 nearby hutments were evacuated for safety reasons and a search operation was conducted.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, ward staff, 4 ambulances, 2 earthmovers and labourers were deployed to carry out the rescue work.

The BMC said the situation was under control.

Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

