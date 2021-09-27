Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) The financial capital on Monday reported 377 new coronavirus positive cases and seven fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 7,41,617 and the toll to 16,091, a civic official said.

After a gap of five days, Mumbai's daily count of COVID-19 cases dipped below the 400-mark, while it logged seven fatalities for the second time in this month, after September 12.

A total of 334 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recoveries so far in Mumbai to 7,18,336, the official said, adding Mumbai is now left with 4,702 active cases.

With 30,692 new tests, the cumulative number of samples examined in Mumbai went up to 102,47,664, the official said.

On Sunday, 39,198 tests were conducted in Mumbai.

The number of buildings sealed due to COVID-19 cases in Mumbai now stands at 52. The city is free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August this year, the official added.

Mumbai's average recovery rate stands at 97 per cent while the average doubling rate of cases has dipped to 1,189 days. The average growth rate of cases stood at 0.06 per cent for the period between September 20 to September 26, the official said.

