Mumbai, Sep 30 (PTI) Mumbai city on Thursday reported 458 new coronavirus positive cases, while seven persons died due to the infection, the civic body said.

With this, its cumulative case tally rose to 7,42,996 and death toll to 16,110, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

As 414 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the recovery figure reached 7,19,632. The number of active cases stands at 4,761, it said, adding that the recovery rate is 97 per cent.

The BMC carried out 39,594 tests during the day, which pushed the overall test count to 1,03,52,983.

There is not a single COVID-19 containment zone in the city at present, while the count of buildings that have been sealed to contain the spread of the infection is 46, the BMC said in the statement.

