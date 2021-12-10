Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said she had filed a complaint with Byculla police station after receiving a threat letter.

She told reporters that the letter, which was received at her old residence in Dadar, was replete with vulgar language with a threat of killing her family members.

She said the letter mentioned one Vijendra Mhatre, adding that she has written to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil demanding the arrest of the culprit/s and police protection for her family.

