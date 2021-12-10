Gurgaon, December 10: Police officials on Thursday registered complaint against two unidentified persons for allegedly attempting to extort Rs 3 crore from a Sushant Lok resident by claiming to be associates of gangster Neeraj Bawana. The complainant alleged that the accused threatened the complainant with dire consequences if the money was not paid soon. Karnataka: Youths Blackmail Woman Over Nude Pics and Videos, Extort Rs 5 Lakhs

According to a report in the Indian Express, the complainant alleged that he received a call from an unknown number on December 5 evening,. In the FIR, the complainant said the caller claimed to be one Kaala from Neeraj Bawana’s gang. “The caller threatened of dire consequences including shooting me on the forehead and also killing my father if a payment of Rs 3 crore was not paid to one of his associates in Delhi.”

Neeraj Bawana has several cases of murders, robbery, extortion against him in Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand and UP and is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

“As per the complainant, the accused claimed that they had committed fraud with one of his associates and asked them to make arrangements for the money,” said police.

“The accused threatened that if the payment was not made, he would kill them as ‘committing a murder and going to jail was their routine business’,” said the officer, quoting the complainant’s statement from the FIR.

Police said the complainant had also submitted a recording of the alleged extortion call.

Subhash Boken, spokesperson, Gurgaon police, said, "An FIR has been registered and we have initiated a probe. The accused are yet to be identified."

An FIR was registered under IPC section 387 and 506 at Sushant Lok police station. Further investigation into this matter is underway.

