Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Two women and a man were arrested from Kurla LTT railway terminus on Sunday with charas worth Rs 2 crore in the illicit market, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said.

He said the three, identified as Aftab Shaikh, Sabir Sayyed and Shamim Quereshi, were held after a tip-off and 6.628 kilograms of charas, a form of cannabis, was seized from them.

Also Read | Captain Amarinder Singh Lashes Out at Arvind Kejriwal, Accuses Delhi CM of ‘Exploiting’ Farmers’ Protest.

"The three are residents of Kurla East. The contraband caught is Kashmiri charas," he added.

Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede told PTI the three accused are suspected to have committed such offences earlier.

Also Read | Mumbai Film Actress Again Victim of Perverted Calls, Year After Facing Sexual Harassment From WhatsApp Caller.

"They have been charged under the NDPS Act and will be produced in court on Monday," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)