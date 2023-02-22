Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police have booked HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in a fresh case of Rs 88.47 crore fraud.

They defrauded a company by illegally selling eight office units of its Kaledonia building in the Andheri area.

Also Read | #GulabChandKataria Has Been Sworn-in as 31st #Governor of #Assam at a Ceremony Held … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

Mumbai's NM Joshi Marg Police Station registered the case and transferred the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) and now the case is being investigated by the EOW of the Mumbai Police.

"We have booked HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan in a fresh case of Rs 88.47 crore fraud. They defrauded a company by illegally selling eight office units of its Kaledonia building in the Andheri area," said Mumbai Police.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Woman Locks Self, Her Son in House for Three Years Due to Fear of COVID-19 in Maruti Kunj Area.

The police officer said that such a deal was done despite the Wadhawans not having the right to sell any part of the Kaledonia building.

The police have registered a case under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 423 (fraudulent execution of the deed of transfer), 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has booked HDIL promoters Rakesh Wadhawan and Sarang Wadhawan in a new bank fraud case involving an amount of Rs 140 crore pertaining to their subsidiary Guruashish Construction.

The Wadhawans were booked by CBI in October 2020 in connection with a Rs 200 crore alleged loan fraud from Yes Bank and have been facing investigation by multiple agencies. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)