Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) The Mumbai police are on alert and have launched a probe after a message claimed that bombs have been planted in the city and they would be set off, an official said on Friday.

The traffic control room at Worli received a message around 12.30 am on Friday, claiming that there would be blasts in Mumbai as bombs had been placed at six locations in the country's financial capital.

The crime branch of Mumbai police and Maharashtra ATS (anti-terrorism squad) were alerted about the threat message and a probe is underway to track down the sender, he said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 505 (2), which pertains to statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes, the official added.

