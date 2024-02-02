IND U19 vs NEP U19 Free Live Streaming Online: Following an impressive win over New Zealand, India now take on Nepal in the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match. India U19 are undefeated in the tournament thus far and have almost qualified for the semi-final. A win against Nepal will hand India a place in the semis as they will end as group toppers. Nepal, on the other hand, are winless and would love to cause an upset here in this fixture. IND vs NEP ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Preview: Undefeated India Face Nepal, Look to Seal Semifinals Berth.

Musheer Khan has been in top form and is already the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Khan smashed his second century of the tournament against New Zealand and India will be hoping for a similar performance from him. Nepal have nothing to lose and will be focusing to make things difficult for India. Musheer Khan Scores Second Century in ICC U19 World Cup 2024, Achieves Feat During India vs New Zealand Under-19 Match.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match Time in IST and Date

India U19 vs Nepal U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six match will be played at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on February 02, 2024 (Tuesday). The IND U19 vs NEP U19 match is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time), and 10:00 am local time.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Telecast in India (TV channel in India) ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match

Fans can enjoy the live action of India U19 vs Nepal U19 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 in India. The IND vs Nepal U19 match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports 3 TV channels in India.

India U19 vs Nepal U19 Live Streaming Online ICC Under 19 Cricket World Cup 2024 Super Six Match

As official broadcast rights are with Star Sports network, its OTT platform- Hotstar will provide the live online streaming of ICC Under-19 CWC 2024. So, the India U19 vs Nepal U19 Super six match live streaming online will be available on its mobile app and official website. The IND U19 vs Nepal U19 free live streaming online is available on Disney+ Hotstar mobile app.

