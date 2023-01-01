Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Mumbai Police control room on Friday night received an anonymous call that blasts are going to happen in Mumbai on New Year's Eve.

The caller identified himself as Azhar Hussain from Uttar Pradesh and said that he has weapons and RDX.

Acting on the call, a team from the Azad Maidan Police station immediately started the investigation and arrested the caller.

The police later found out that the call was a hoax, and arrested the caller.

The police revealed that the accused caller was identified as Narendra Kavle and he had made this call in an inebriated condition.

"A few days ago there was a fight between Narendra and Azhar, and Narendra made the call to vent his anger," the police said.

The police said that a case has been registered at Azad Maidan Police station and the accused had been arrested.

"Further investigation is underway," the police added. (ANI)

