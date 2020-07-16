Mumbai (Maharashtra), July 16 (ANI): A portion of the Bhanushali building in the Fort area of Mumbai collapsed on Thursday. Four fire tenders have reached the spot and the search operation is underway.

"I have heard that repair work was underway at the building. The families who are still in the building will be evacuated," Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said after the incident.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Issues Advisory After Prominent Twitter Handles Were Hacked: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

A team of NDRF has also reached the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)