Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) Mumbai on Saturday reported 247 new coronavirus infections and two fatalities which took the tally of cases in the metropolis to 7,59,328 and death toll to 16,290, a civic official said.

The discharge of 331 people during the day increased the recovery count to 7,37,671, which is 97 per cent of the caseload, leaving the city with 2,819 active cases, he said.

With 41,078 samples being examined since Thursday evening, the number of coronavirus tests conducted in Mumbai went up to 1,18,67,158.

As many as 14 buildings are sealed in the city at present after five or more patients were found on premises.

The time taken for the case tally to double is now 2,104 days, while the average growth rate of cases between November 6 and 12 was 0.03 per cent.

