Mumbai, Feb 10 (PTI) Mumbai logged five new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall infection tally to 11,55,284, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said in a bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 19,747 as no coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours, the civic body said.

On Thursday, the metropolis had reported seven new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths.

As per the bulletin, the city now has 28 active cases. With the discharge of one patient, 11,35,509 people have recovered from the viral infection so far, it said.

The city's recovery rate stands at 98.3 per cent, while the average doubling rate is 2,37,354 days, the civic body said.

As many as 1,740 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of samples examined so far to 1,87,30,898, said the bulletin.

COVID-19 cases grew at the rate of 0.0003 per cent between February 3 and February 9, it said.

