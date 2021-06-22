Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) The son of a retired assistant commissioner of police was arrested allegedly with 436 LSD blots and 300 grams of marijuana in Goregaon in Mumbai, a Narcotics Control Bureau official said on Tuesday.

Shreyas Kenjale was held on a tip off from Nagri Niwara in Goregaon East on Monday night, he said.

"Raids based on the interrogation of the accused is underway on Tuesday as well. He was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the official informed.

