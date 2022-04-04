Mumbai, Apr 4 (PTI) Parents of some 25-30 students using a well-known Mumbai school's bus service were a worried lot on Monday as their wards had not reached home in time on the first day of physical classes post the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to several of them reaching the gates of the facility and some taking to social media.

A police spokesperson said the driver of the bus was new and hence took a longer route to drop the children home, which resulted in wastage of time by as much as 30 minutes.

The school management has assured the parents it would take action against the driver and the bus service contractor, he added.

Mumbai BJP MLA Ashish Shelar tweeted that he had spoken to top police officials as well as the school trustee on the issue, adding that all children had reached home safely.

The driver's phone was switched off, which caused further confusion and anxiety among parents, he added.

In a statement, the school management said, "We are happy to confirm all students have been safely dropped to their residence. We regret any inconvenience caused to our students and parents due to the delay in the transport service experience today."

The transport service provider is being thoroughly re-trained to ensure there is no repeat of such an incident, it added.

