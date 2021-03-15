Mumbai, Mar 15 (PTI) Mumbai added over 1500 COVID-19 cases for the sixth day in a row on Monday, taking its tally to 3,43,947, an official said.

Monday's addition of 1,712 cases was also the third day when the surge was over the 1700-mark, with 1,962 cases being reported on Sunday, he said.

Four deaths took the toll to 11,535, while the recovery count touched 3,17,579 after 1,239 people were discharged on Monday, the official added.

The city now has 13,940 active cases, and BMC data showed that the daily growth rate of cases had increased to 0.39 per cent from 0.17 per cent on February 18, while the case doubling time had come down to 176 from 417 days.

With 15,697 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of tests in Mumbai went up to 35,84,056.

The city has 31 containment zones and 220 sealed buildings.

