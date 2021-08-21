Mumbai, Aug 21 (PTI) The financial capital on Saturday reported 259 fresh COVID-19 cases and five fatalities while 281 patients recovered, a civic official said.

With the new additions, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,40,871 and the toll to 15,946, he said.

The count of recoveries in Mumbai has gone up to 7,19,662, leaving the city with 2,825 active cases.

With 34,883 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai went up to 88,89,888, the official said.

All the deceased persons were above 40 years of age, he added.

Mumbai's recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent while the doubling rate of cases is 2,023 days.

Mumbai is free of COVID-19 containment zones but 24 buildings remain sealed because of the detection of coronavirus positive cases.

