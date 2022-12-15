Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported five COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,55,032, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, a civic official said.

Also Read | India-China Faceoff: Chinese Army Sought Unilateral Ceasefire at Yangste to Free Their 63 Soldiers Captured by Indian Army, Says Source.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the seven cases reported on Wednesday, which had also seen a death from the infection, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Also Read | IND vs BAN 1st Test 2022: Pursuit To Be Better in Rhythm Helps Find Turn, Feels Kuldeep Yadav.

The recovery count increased by 13 and reached 11,35,227, leaving the city with an active caseload of 60, he said.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between December 8 and 14 was 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,85,97,355 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 2,153 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 1,76,563 days, as per official data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)