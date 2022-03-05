Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Mumbai did not report a single COVID-19 death for the ninth consecutive day on Saturday, keeping the toll unchanged at 16,691, while an addition of 65 cases took the tally to 10,56,872, a civic official said.

So far, 10,36,723 people have been discharged post recovery, including 89 during the day, leaving the country's financial capital with 576 active cases, he said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed that 17,952 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, which took the overall number of coronavirus tests to 1,62,75,524.

It also revealed that the city did not have a sealed building or containment zone currently.

