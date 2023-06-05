Mumbai, Jun 5 (PTI) Mumbai on Monday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,63,825, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,772, a civic official said.

The addition to the tally was a drop from seven cases detected on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

The recovery count increased by six to touch 11,43,993, leaving the metropolis with 60 active cases, he said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the overall growth rate of cases between May 29 and June 4 is 0.0008 per cent.

So far, 1,88,79,499 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 373 in the last 24 hours.

The caseload doubling time is 94,790 days, as per official data.

