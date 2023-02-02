Mumbai, Feb 2 (PTI) Mumbai on Thursday reported two COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,255, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

On Wednesday, the metropolis had reported one case and zero death, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official pointed out.

The recovery count increased by one and touched 11,35,495, leaving the city with an active caseload of 13, he added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 4,96,276 days.

So far, 1,87,15,081 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Mumbai, including 2,407 in the last 24 hours.

The city's growth rate of cases between January 26 and February 1 was 0.0001 per cent, as per official data.

