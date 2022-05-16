Mumbai, May 16 (PTI) Two persons with several theft cases against their names were held and gold was recovered from their possession, a police official said on Monday.

Anant Bhiku Kamble (52) and Dnyaneshwar Bange (37), who are named in 26 cases, were held from Panvel in Navi Mumbai, the Dahisar police station official said.

"'Last month, they entered the flat of one Vilas Mahamunkar (65) in Borivali after breaking the main door's lock and looted gold and silver. The complainant was away to meet kin in Goregaon. We scanned 80 CCTV clips from Mumbai and Thane to zero in on the duo," Zone XII Deputy Commissioner of Police Somnath Gharge said.

They have been booked under IPC section 380 (theft in dwelling house) and further probe is underway, the DCP said.

