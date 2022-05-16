Patna, May 16: The Gopalganj police have arrested a person for allegedly creating a fake Facebook ID of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and making abusive remarks about former MLA of Baikunthpur, Mithilesh Tiwari.

The incident came to light after Tiwari filed a complaint with the Mohamadpur police on Sunday. After investigation, the police arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh. "We have arrested a person named Vicky Kumar Singh from Devkali village," said Anand Kumar, SHO of Mohamadpur police station. Fake Telegram Account of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Urges Ukrainian Forces To Surrender.

Following the arrest of Vicky, former JD-U MLA Manjeet Singh reached Mohamadpur with his supporters and sat on a dharna. Following this, the police released Vicky after he filled a bond in the police station.

Sources said that Manjeet Singh has a strong rivalry with Mithilesh Tiwari. Manjeet Singh claimed that the police arrested Vicky without registering an FIR against him.

