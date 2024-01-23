Mumbai, Jan 23 (PTI) Activists of the Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a 'rail roko' agitation here to protest against the hiring of Talathis (village revenue officials), demanding the cancellation of results of the recruitment examination, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Around 20 to 25 activists of the Youth Congress stopped a Borivali-bound train at Dadar station on the Western Railway around 3.15 pm, the official said.

Personnel from the GRP and city police convinced the protestors and moved them from the tracks around 3.30 pm, he said.

According to Western Railway sources, trains were delayed by a few minutes.

The Congress has claimed that some candidates who appeared for the Talathi (village revenue official) recruitment examination in the state have received more marks than the maximum limit, which indicated rigging of the process and demanded cancellation of results.

The state revenue department conducted the exam and lakhs of students appeared for it.

