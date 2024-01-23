Bengaluru, January 23: Although it's said that love has no costs, a Bengaluru woman's attempt to rekindle her romance with her ex-boyfriend ended up being an expensive endeavour. A 25-year-old Jalahalli resident had no idea that her frantic attempt to get back in touch with her ex-partner had set her up for a financial disaster, totalling an astounding Rs 8.2 lakhs. On December 9, the woman who was going through a breakup went to an online astrologer called Ahmed for comfort along with his friends Abdul and Liyakhatulla.

Ahmed told her that her life had been disturbed by black magic thrown against her, her acquaintances, and her family. In response, he suggested a few rites and demanded Rs. 501 in payment. Black Magic Rite Caught on Camera in Maharashtra: Family Performs 'Spellworking' on Patient in Palghar Hospital, Video Surfaces.

The victim sent the money digitally, and then Ahmed requested pictures of her with her friends and family. Then, for Rs 2.4 lakhs, he offered to conduct black magic rites on her parents and ex-boyfriend to make sure they would accept her relationship. On December 22, she gave in to desperation and gave the money to Ahmed's colleagues. Thane Shocker: Seven Booked for Threatening Woman With Black Magic, Extorting Rs 78 Lakh.

But the requests for money didn't stop there; a few days later, Ahmed demanded an extra Rs 1.7 lakhs. The woman's refusal to pay more, coupled with Ahmed's suspicion of foul play, drove him to assault her and threaten to show her parents private images of her with her ex. The victim eventually gave in to the pressure and, by January 10, had completed many digital transactions totaling Rs. 4.1 lakhs. Meanwhile, her parents pushed her to take legal action after learning of her financial loss, which led her to submit a police report with the Jalahalli police. It was discovered during the inquiry that the funds had been moved to the account of Ahmed's colleague Liyakhatulla.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 23, 2024 06:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).