Thane, Feb 29 (PTI) A 25-year-old man accused in a murder case who escaped from judicial custody in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 has been traced to Navi Mumbai in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

Pravin @ Pradeep Aamajor Pal, a resident of Inayatnagar in Ayodhya, had been arrested by the Ramkola police in UP's Kushinagar in a case registered there under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation), Panvel Town police station's senior inspector Nitin Thackeray said.

A magistrate in Kushinagar then remanded the accused to judicial custody.

On November 1, 2022, when he was being taken for treatment to the district hospital in Deoria, he escaped from police custody and was untraceable since then, the official said.

The police subsequently registered a case against him under IPC sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) and also announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for finding him.

During the probe into the case, the Special Task Force (STF) at Varanasi in UP got information that the accused was spotted in Panvel area of Navi Mumbai and hence they sought the help of their counterparts here, the official said.

A police team from UP also reached here to search for him.

The Panvel police and the STF Varanasi nabbed the accused near Panvel railway station on Tuesday, Thackeray said.

The STF team took him to UP on Wednesday, the official said.

