New Delhi, May 16 (PTI): A life convict who had been on the run for 16 years after jumping parole was recently held, Delhi Police said Friday.

Mohammad Malik (57), a native of Nawada in Bihar, absconded in 2009 after being granted a four-week parole.

He was convicted in a 1997 murder case registered at Hari Nagar police station involving the fatal stabbing of an inmate in Tihar Jail.

Malik arrived in Delhi in 1982 for work and later got involved in criminal activities.

He was arrested in a robbery case in 1996 for which he went to Tihar Jail. In his time there, he along with three associates, attacked fellow inmates using knives, killing one and injuring another.

Following a trial in the matter, Malik and two co-accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2005, police said.

Malik was granted parole in 2009 after which he went missing. To avoid detection, he changed his identity, got married and opened an electrical shop.

The breakthrough for the police came during a drive to nab absconding convicts.

Malik was tracked down and apprehended from Bihar on May 14, police said.

