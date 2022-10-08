Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Chairman of abrasives-manufacturer Carborundum Universal Ltd of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group M M Murugappan was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the TiECON Chennai, an official said on Saturday.

Murugappan was honoured for his contribution to providing insights into various aspects of managing large businesses, among others.

Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of Go Colors Gautam Saraiogi was presented with the entrepreneur of the year award for his business acumen and contribution to the garment industry.

"I am extremely delighted and will like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of this year's TiECON Chennai event's winners. As we commemorate the 15th edition, I am optimistic that TiE Chennai will continue to be a significant forum for aspiring entrepreneurs..." said TiE Chennai president CK Ranganathan.

"As quality players from Tamil Nadu progress to strengthen the nation's entrepreneurial community, I take pride in their contributions towards the industry and society at large," he said.

On receiving the award, Murugappan said, "I am indeed grateful to TiE Chennai for honouring me with such a prestigious award amid my peers and industry veterans."

Pickyourtrail.com co-founder Hari Ganapathy was selected as the most resilient startup of the year while Mind and Mom founder Padmini Janaki was awarded the women entrepreneur of the year.

