Dibrugarh (Assam), Jul 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday claimed that the population of Muslims in Assam will be almost equal to that of the Hindus by 2041 if the current growth rate is maintained.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma claimed that out of around 34 per cent Muslims as per the 2011 census, 31 per cent were those who had migrated to Assam earlier.

When asked if Assamese indigenous people will become a minority after some years, he said, "This is not my take, it is just the Census result. Today as per the 2011 Census, 34 per cent of the population is Muslim."

Out of the total Muslim population of the state, three per cent are indigenous Assamese Muslims, Sarma stated.

"...then the 31 per cent are the Muslims who had migrated to Assam. And if you project that for 2021, 2031 and 2041, you will come to almost a 50:50 position. I am just stating what the statistical census report says," he claimed.

The CM said that empirical data and past census records show that in a few years from now, Assam's Muslim population will be close to 50 per cent.

