Bhopal, July 23: A shocking incident of suicide has come to light from Madhya Pradesh, where a woman allegedly ended her life by jumping into a well in Damoh. Police officials said that the woman died by suicide along with her 2-year-old daughter. Unfortunately, the mother-daughter duo died after drowning in the water. The alleged incident occurred at around 4 AM today, July 23, in Damoh's Sajiyahar village.

According to a report in the Free Press Journal, the extreme step by the woman comes two days after her husband, who also died by suicide by jumping from the roof of his residence. The couple are survived by their four-year-old daughter. The deceased woman was later identified as Seema Patel. Before ending her life, Seema took to Facebook to inform about her extreme step. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

Woman Shares Facebook Post Before Ending Life

"I am leaving this world today. I will not be able to live anymore, please take care of my daughter," her post read. In a post shared earlier, Seema Patek said that she spent good days with her husband, but did not realise that he left her. "We spent good days together. I did not even realize and you left me," she said. It is reported that Seem's husband, Nihal Patel, was a successful farmer of the village.

Deceased Woman's Family Allege Seema Was Murdered

It is also learned that Nihal lost the Sarpanch elections despite spending a lot of money. The suicide incident came to light after Seema's brother-in-law, Kamlesh Patel, informed the police at around 8 AM. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Seema's brother Dhirendra alleged that his sister's sister-in-law killed Seema and threw her body in the well. Dhar Shocker: Woman Raped After Husband ‘Sells’ Her to Friend for INR 50,000 To Pay Off Debt in Madhya Pradesh.

Seema's father, Vishwanath Patel, also claimed that his daughter was being harassed for dowry since her marriage five years ago. "I had given 10 lakh rupees in dowry and a few days ago, I had given 5 lakh rupees once again," he said. Patel also alleged that Seema's in-laws were torturing his daughter.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

